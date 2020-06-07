Marietta bike path damaged

Part of the Marietta bike path has been closed to the public after it split and one side fell about one foot below the other.

Mayor Josh Schlicher says that city engineers believe it was caused by the ground settling underneath the path.

The section is beside Walmart, and runs along Duck Creek.

City engineers have been to the site multiple times to assess the damage and begin to make a plan to have the section restored.

In the meantime, the public is being asked to stay out of the area and Mayor Schlicher says those found in violation of this can be charged.