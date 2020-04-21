Marietta businesses highlighted in daily briefing

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had several announcements about Marietta businesses during his daily briefing Tuesday.

The governor announced a process that can quickly detect the coronavirus in testing has been approved by the Federal Food and Drug Administration.

Called a "reagent", it is manufactured by Thermo Fisher, a Massachusetts-based medical products maker with a plant in Marietta.

"Most of the major labs in Ohio use Thermo Fisher's machines," DeWine explained. "The problem has been, there has not been enough reagent. Now, they can use these test kits with the new reagent, as well as the original COVID-19 test kit reagent. This will significantly expand the capacity of these labs."

The governor also announced Marietta-based Peoples Bank is in a partnership with other banks from across Ohio, to help finance small business loans.

The loans will be offered through the state's "Jobs Ohio" program.

The other financial institutions are located in Youngstown and Defiance, Ohio.

And DeWine also acknowledged Joe Mamma's Kitchen, which has been offering a service to local seniors we told you about earlier in April.

The restaurant provided meals to older residents at a reduced price, even picking up the cost if they couldn't pay.

The free meals have been paid for through donations and delivered by volunteers.