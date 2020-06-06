Marietta city officials expect Sunday's planned demonstration to be peaceful

Marietta city officials are expecting a demonstration planned for Sunday to shed light on racial inequality to be peaceful.

According to the Marietta city officials, a permit has been acquired by a woman organizing the event. She has met with officials multiple times while planning the gathering. They say the organizer said it will be a peaceful demonstration with an 8 or 9 minute silence.

She has also invited minorities in the Mid-Ohio Valley to speak for roughly ten minutes at a time.

Police have a plan in place if anything goes wrong, but after meeting with the woman again recently, officials aren't expecting any trouble.

"If the unfortunate happens, I think they're prepared for that. But the goal is to let them have their peaceful demonstration and do what they need to do and say what they came to say and everyone leaves unharmed and feeling pretty good about the day," said Assistant Safety Service Director Jeff Skinner.

Skinner said the organizer is expecting roughly 300 people, though the Facebook group based around the event has roughly 1,200 members as of Saturday evening.

The event is set to start at noon on Sunday in Muskingum Park.

