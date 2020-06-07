Marietta community comes out for peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration

As protest for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement continue around the world, hundreds from the Marietta community came together Sunday for a peaceful protest.

Hayla Zyla-Dennis and Kensley Lowther are members of the community and they put the protest together. Dennis and Lowther say they did not expect such a huge turnout, but they thought it was important to use their privilege to put this together.

There were many speakers who spoke about their experiences being black in America and there were speakers who gave interactive speeches.

Sabrina Whitaker is a Marietta resident and has lived in the city for almost her entire life. Whitaker asked the crowd to put up ten fingers as she asked 20 scenarios of racism or profiling that normally black people face.

"I wanted people to check their privilege and not only that a simple exercise like that will help people say, 'wow I benefit from this system without even recognizing it'," said Sabrina Whitaker, speaker.

Organizers say, they are hoping that the community took home the important messages to be the change and not to turn your back on your black brothers and sisters.