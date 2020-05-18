Marietta community gives nursing facility parade

Residents of Arbors at Marietta get a break from their rooms as friends and family drove by with balloons, honking their horns, Saturday.

Organizers say they wanted to do something special for the residents because they have been stuck inside for several weeks.

Many residents were overwhelmed with joy and excited to see their families.

"It meant a lot to them, some of them didn't realize their families were coming and once they realized who they were, they were all happy and waving," said Melissa Smith, Arbors at Marietta, activities director.

Residents were just happy to be somewhat reunited with their families.