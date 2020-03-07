Marietta electric co-op awarded $16 million to invest in infrastructure

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced a Marietta company will receive over $16 million in low interest loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program.

A press release from Brown’s office says Washington Electric Cooperative in Marietta will use the money to connect 500 consumers and to build or improve 44 miles of line.

Their project includes over $1 million in smart grid technologies.

In total, the Department of Agriculture is granting $60.1 million in loans to three electric co-ops in rural Ohio to improve electric infrastructure, reliability, and to build new surface facilities. South Central Power Company in Lancaster received the largest loan at $39 million. Adams Rural Electric Cooperative in West Union is getting $4.5 million.

