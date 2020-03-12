Marietta Fire and EMS gear up for COVID-19 virus

The Marietta Fire Department said today that they are following instructions and protocol from the CDC and the City Health Department.

Dispatchers must ask the following questions when someone requests an ambulance:

Do you have a respiratory illness?

Do you have a fever?

Have you traveled outside the country or even outside the area?

If the caller has symptoms that match those of coronavirus, responders gear up in white suits, goggles, and masks.

After these trips it is required that the ambulance is completely sanitized and the protective equipment worn must be disposed of.

The Fire Department and Health Department want to ensure the public that their ambulances will be clean and sanitary for each new run.