Marietta girl starts lemonade stand to raise money for small library

Lydia Goldberg is 7 years old and she decided to raise money to create a small library in her neighborhood. So, she decided to start a lemonade stand to raise money.

Lydia's mother, Amanda says Lydia enjoys visiting libraries on the streets in various parts of town. Lydia wants to create her own in front of her home so that people in the neighborhood can read and exchange books with each other.

Amanda says Lydia started the school year in Title I and has made great strides in reading and is becoming an avid reader.

"I like reading because it's really imaginary and I like it," said Lydia Goldberg.

Lydia is accepting book donations and is hoping to raise $600 for the library.