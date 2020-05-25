Marietta hospice facility celebrates World War II veteran with Memorial Day parade

Randall Hunter served in World War II and he was recently put into Amedisys Hospice last week.

After finding out he was a veteran, organizers decided to put together a Memorial Day parade with the community to celebrate Randall's time in the service and honor Memorial Day.

"It was overwhelming and very unexpected, but it was wonderful," said Randall Hunter, WWII veteran.

Achele Earley is the hospice liaison and she says, they were excited to put it together because you don't meet World War II veterans very often.

"With hospice our time is limited and so we take the moment that we have and celebrate it when we can," said Earley, Amedisys Hospice, hospice liaison.

VFW Post 5108 honored Randall with a certificate.