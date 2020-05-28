Marietta introduces new fire inspector

Thursday the City of Marietta introduced their new fire inspector Frosty Schneider.

Schneider has put in 21 years of service and says that he has always dreamed of becoming fire inspector.

His appointment to the position comes after longtime inspector Richard Stewart retired this year.

Schneider was sworn in by Mayor Josh Schlicher Thursday afternoon in front of friends, family, and fellow members of the Marietta Fire Department.

His training has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he hopes the academy will be open in July, so that he can be fully prepared to do the job.