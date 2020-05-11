Marietta man missing

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Steven W. Cooper walked away from his home at 211 Morris Loop Road, Marietta, OH, a few hours before 7:30 P.M. on May 10, 2020. He was last seen at his home and went for a walk but never returned. Mr. Cooper was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. He is 59 years of age, a white male, 5'11", 190 lbs. with brown hair and suffers from dementia.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Steven Cooper or who may have seen him are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 740-376-7070 ext. 0, 9-1-1, or your local law enforcement agency.