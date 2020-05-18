Marietta recycling center reopens

The Marietta Area Recycling Center has been open for many decades, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and for the first time, they closed during the pandemic.

Organizers say people have been storing recyclables for several weeks. Many of the volunteers are seniors and the center has many social distancing guidelines to keep everyone safe including everyone must wear a mask and stay six feet apart.

"We ask that the public sort their materials before they come to site, so that it's a quick stop drop and go," said Kathy Ortt, Marietta Area Recycling Center.

New hours for the recycling center are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.