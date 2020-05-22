Marietta resident celebrates 100th birthday

Delbert Weber celebrated his birthday Friday at Elmcroft of Marietta.

Friends and family joined him and maintained social distancing while celebrating 100 years of life.

Weber was then surprised by a parade with more family and friends along with fellow veterans, police officers and firefighters.

Mayor Josh Schlicher stopped by to honor Weber and declare May 15th, 2020 Delbert Weber day in Marietta, Ohio.

Weber and his family are looking forward to a 101st birthday next year.