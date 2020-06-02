Marietta residents plan peaceful demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd

Marietta residents have organized a peaceful demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd this weekend.

The event, spearheaded by Hayla Zyla-Dennis and co-organized with Kensley Lowther, will feature speeches from area residents who identify as members of the Black and indigenous people of color (BIPOC) community. The demonstration will take place in Muskingham Park, on Front Street at the gazebo in the park, at noon on Sunday, June 7. Those interested in helping to set up or obtaining signs are asked to arrive early.

“I have friends in the Black community and friends who are minorities and I’d say 99 percent of them have experienced racial injustice, being profiled, etc. in this area. I know it’s very dominant in this area, as much as people try to act like it’s not. And there’s also this mentality of, ‘if it doesn’t happen here, it’s not our problem,’ which is wrong,” Zyla-Dennis said.

She went on to explain that she felt the desire to be more directly involved in anti-racism activism.

“I was just tired of sharing things on social media because I realized it was only going so far and I did not feel I was using my true privilege and platform to the extent that I could,” she said.

In addition, as a white organizer, Zyla-Dennis said she felt it was necessary to include the involvement and perspectives of others, as well. So she called on Abdel Jaleel Ismail, a friend from her time in high school and current Harvard University student, to help organize and advise.

“Jaleel is Black and he’s Muslim, and he grew up in Marietta...He has helped Kensley Lowther and I do everything that’s right because we both are white women and we don’t want to do anything in the wrong way,” Zyla-Dennis said.

According to Ismail, Zyla-Dennis asked if he’d be interested in acting in an advisory capacity.

“There’s not a lot of Black people in the area, so Hayla reached out to me. I didn’t want to be the face of anything, so she asked if I could be a point of contact in figuring out what is respectable and what is appropriate, and I said I’d do that and answer any questions that anybody might have,” Ismail said.

He went on to explain that his hope for the event is to raise awareness about relevant social issues.

“I can’t speak for anybody except myself, but I’ve grown up in this town and I just want everybody to be aware of what’s going on in America. This is a really small town and it’s really easy for people to not consider the entire nation and the entire world. So this is to bring awareness and to help people understand different complex situations going in in this country,” he said.

While some have expressed concerns regarding the safety of demonstrators at such events, Zyla-Dennis, Lowther, and Ismail have taken steps to help ensure the event remains peaceful. They have submitted the paperwork to obtain an event permit for the demonstration and they’ve met with the Safety-Service Director Steve Wetz, Councilman Geoff Schnekel, and Police Chief Rodney Hupp regarding precautionary steps. There will be an additional meeting on Thursday, June 4 to further clarify safety measures. Nurses and first aid responders will be present, as well.

“So far I have not witnessed anyone directly threatening us...however I am not naive to the fact that there are private groups and profiles on social media I can’t see. But we are...working fully with the community, the mayor, the Marietta Police Department, and doing everything in our ability to try to make this safe,” she said.

Precautions will be taken to help ensure the safety of those present as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well. Spaces will be marked six feet apart, and masks will be available for those who do not have them.

“Safety is our number one priority with the coronavirus still going on and we want to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Zyla-Dennis said.

Zyla-Dennis said she was initially unsure how the demonstration would be received by the community, but that she has been pleased overall.

“To be honest, when I first started, Jaleel and I were afraid we wouldn’t get a lot of support because of the prominent white population in the Mid-Ohio Valley...but the amount of love and support we’ve gotten through this community shows that it was the right thing to do. And more people are on the side of equality, justice, awareness, peace, and love than what you may think. And I think that is really amazing,” Zyla-Dennis said.

Finally, Zyla-Dennis added that her goal is to elevate the voices of people of color.

“As much as I am getting interviewed because I’m spearheading this...I really don’t want it to be about me. I’m white, I have privilege. I just knew that I could get attention and I could give this platform to the Black community and to minorities and to the BIPOC community...I want them to be heard,” Zyla-Dennis said.

