Marietta restaurants remodel during pandemic

Ohio's restaurants are able to begin outdoor dining services Friday after they were restricted to takeout only during Ohio's Stay at Home order.

However, two of downtown Marietta's most popular restaurants will not be opening right away, due to remodeling.

The Galley began remodeling work when they were forced to close their doors.

They have installed a new bar, put new tile down, and have added new fixtures for guests to enjoy when they return to normal business.

When they do open, they are planning for social distancing and have prepared for different means of service.

Just one block away, the Town House began a remodeling project before the pandemic began.

They have taken advantage of the extended time off to do more work than originally anticipated.

They also have installed a new bar, new floors, and have increased the size and quality of their kitchen and bathrooms.

This is the second large change owner Nathan Matheny has made in the past few years, the first being the addition of the outdoor patio.

He expects things to go back to normal sooner rather than later, and hopes his customers return and enjoy the changes.

Both restaurants are set to reopen on June 1st, and both will continue to offer carryout options.