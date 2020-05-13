Marietta road construction projects begin

Multiple road projects are under way in Marietta as the weather begins to warm up.

The biggest is currently the work being done on Third Street between Greene and Butler streets.

The section of road is being repaved due to poor condition and potholes.

Mayor Josh Schlicher says projects have been delayed due to the coronavirus, but city departments are stepping up and getting work done quickly despite a lack of seasonal workers.

Quick road work and restoration was one of the things Schlicher hoped to accomplish in his first year as the mayor of Marietta.

He says he hopes to get things done in a timely manner and fix things that "have been ignored in past years."

More projects are to come as the summer begins, more city workers are able to return to work, and members of the public begin to return to normal life.