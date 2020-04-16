Marietta runs first mask decontamination cycle

The Memorial Health System and the Marietta Fire Department have partnered to provide mask disinfection for first responders and healthcare providers.

The first use of this process happened Thursday afternoon.

They invited healthcare providers and first responders from Washington County and surrounding counties to bring their masks and have them disinfected free of charge.

Among those agencies that brought masks were the Marietta Police, Little Hocking Fire Department, and Parkersburg Fire Department.

Any agency that is interested in this process can reach out to either Marietta Memorial or the Marietta Fire Department.

Decontaminations will take place weekly.