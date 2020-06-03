Marietta student passes down scholarship

Reagan Loeber received the Carol Christy Scholarship from the Marietta Community Foundation shortly after she got news that she had received a full ride from The Ohio State University.

The Carol Christy Scholarship covers up to 50% of a student's tuition for up to four years, and is now being awarded to Sarah Holbert of Warren High School.

Loeber made the call to the Marietta Community Foundation to let them know she planned to pass the scholarship down to the next candidate.

Loeber plans on attending Ohio State and pursuing a nursing degree.

She says she plans to reach out to Holbert to congratulate her on the scholarship.