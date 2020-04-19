Marietta teachers show students how much they are missed with sweet video

St. Mary Catholic School sends their students, parents, and the people who help make the school successful a sweet video reminding them how much they are missed.

Staff wanted to reach out to do something special in hopes to bring a smile to parents and students faces.

"It was just a motivational video just to let everybody know that we will all miss what's normal and what we're so used to so we hope that we made the kids smile," said Tammi Bradley, St. Mary Catholic School, marketing and community relations.

Students do a drop off and pick up of school work every two weeks. Beginning on May 1st, teachers will begin a project entitled, "Out of Difficulties Grow Miracles" giving students flower seeds to plant.