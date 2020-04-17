Marietta to be featured in Discovery Channel's Road Trip Masters

Marietta will be featured on Discovery Channel's show Road Trip Masters.

The hosts of the show toured the area and visited a few of the businesses and restaurants including The Buckley House, The Lafayette Hotel, Sewah Studios, Harmar Tavern and Marietta Brewing Company.

We felt very honored that the crew from Road Trip Masters was interested in coming to shoot an episode about Marietta," said Deana Clark, Marietta-Washington County CVB Executive Director. "It was just one more thing that has happened for us in the last year or so."

The episode will air this Saturday, April 18th at 7 a.m. The episode will not be immediately available online, so those interested in watching it are encouraged to watch it when it airs or set their DVRs to record it.