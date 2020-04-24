Marietta/Belpre Health Department employing volunteers

As the number of cases in Washington County rises, the Marietta/Belpre Health Department is tracing more contacts of those with confirmed cases.

Anyone who has come in contact with a confirmed case must be contacted and monitored, to make sure there is not a risk of them spreading the virus even further

The Health Department has a limited number of employees so they have been preparing for the moment when the contact tracing workload is too much to handle in house.

For the past month, they have been contacting potential volunteers, preferably with a medical background, who can help contact those people with confirmed COVID-19 and the people they have been in contact with.

Based on projections, they expect they will need around 20 volunteers to help at the peak of the pandemic.

At this point they have over half of that.

Volunteers must sign a confidentiality agreement to protect the privacy of those involved.