Marietta/Belpre Health Department looking for protective equipment

The healthcare system in Marietta is in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

They ask that any physicians offices, dental offices, veterinarians, outpatient surgical centers, or community members donated unused PPE.

First responders and medical professionals will use this equipment to interact with those who have COVID-19.

They are accepting N-95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, face shields, eye protection, gloves, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and paper products.

Items can be dropped off daily from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. at 204 Davis Avenue, Suite C.