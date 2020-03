The Marietta/Belpre Health Department says calls are pouring in about businesses staying open despite the Stay at Home order issued this week.

They say right now they need to be focused on tracing COVID-19 and guiding the public instead of enforcing the order.

They warn businesses to read the order carefully to make sure that they are essential, or they could face consequences for staying open.

The order can be found on the Ohio Department of Health website.