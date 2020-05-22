Marietta's Third Street Deli to reopen for takeout and delivery June 1

Third Street Deli announced today via Facebook that it will be reopening for takeout and delivery on June 1.

The restaurant has been closed due the COVID-19 pandemic and, as is the case for many area restaurants and businesses, it has been a challenging time. However, according to Jennifer Tinkler, the restaurant’s manager, it has also been a chance to make some positive changes.

“We decided to take the opportunity to do quite a bit of remodeling. We got new countertops, new tabletops, we’ve actually expanded our kitchen. We’re doing a lot of painting,” Tinkler said.

In addition, when it reopens, the restaurant will be expanding its hours, opening at 7 A.M. for breakfast. And the menu will include a number of new items, as well, such as pancake wraps, breakfast sandwiches and wraps, and grain bowls.

“We didn’t want to shut down, but it was best for everybody. And then as soon as we made that decision, we immediately made the decision to do all the changes. So it’s been good for a bad reason,” Tinkler said.

Tinkler announced the restaurant’s reopening date via Facebook Live today, and she said the reaction was positive.

“It went really well...We’ve had a lot of positive feedback. A lot of people have seen [the video]. We made the announcement that we’re going out Thursday and Friday of next week and delivering new menus, our breakfast and lunch menu, to anyone and everyone. People have been requesting we drop menus off at their businesses,” Tinkler said.

When the restaurant reopens, employees will be wearing masks, customers will be asked to space themselves six feet apart, hand sanitizer will be readily available for employees, and employees will be required to frequently wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. Plexiglass will also separate customers from employees in the restaurant.