Mars rover takes selfie, makes record climb

Basically everybody takes selfies these days, including interplanetary robots.

The 360-degree panorama was put together using 86 images. (Source: NASA)

The Mars Curiosity rover recently snapped a very impressive one while climbing a giant hill on the red planet called the Greenheugh Pediment.

During the steep ascent, the rover tilted a record 31 degrees.

“Since 2014, Curiosity has been rolling up Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-tall mountain at the center of Gale Crater,” according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Rover operators carefully map out each drive to make sure Curiosity will be safe.

