Marshall University Empty Bowls fundraiser goes online

An annual fundraiser at Marshall University to help feed needy families has moved online.

Marshall says its art school is teaming up with a Huntington pottery studio for the Empty Bowls alternative event. Marshall says the Pottery Place has more than 500 bowls and T-shirts listed on its website. The bowls were made by Marshall ceramics students but some were not finished before the school and the fundraiser were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bowls and T-shirts cost $15 apiece. Proceeds will go to the Facing Hunger Foodbank, which serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

