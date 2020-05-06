Marshall University reschedules spring commencement

Graduates of Marshall University might still get the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

The university announced on Wednesday it has tentatively rescheduled its spring commencement ceremony for 10 a.m. Aug. 8.

University officials said the exact location will be announced early this summer, but the most likely venue is the Mountain Health Arena. The university says if health guidelines and social-distancing requirements prevent using the arena, an outdoor location may be used.

The original spring 2020 commencement date of May 2 was canceled to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If Aug. 8 is not possible because of continuing public-health concerns, the university will honor the Class of 2020 later in the fall or at during winter commencement in December.

During the last week of April, Marshall celebrated its graduating students during a week-long social media campaign complete with video messages from their college deans and other top officials at the university.

“We are very hopeful the pandemic situation in late summer will allow the university to move forward with the Aug. 8 commencement,” said Dr. Sonja Cantrell-Johnson, Marshall’s registrar. “The Class of 2020 is one of the most resilient classes in the history of our university and we want to honor them with a traditional commencement event.”