Marshall offers undergrads grading change for spring term

Marshall University has made grading changes for the spring semester because of problems brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and the change to online classes. The university said in a news release that undergraduate students will be able to choose "credit/no credit" grades for this semester only.

To do so, students must opt in by April 24. To earn credit, students must receive a final letter grade of A, B, or C. A final grade of D or F will result in no credit. Grade point averages won't be affected by the system. No credit grades do not count toward graduation.