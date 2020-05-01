Mason County man faces murder charge

A Mason County man has been charged with first-degree murder following a shooting, according to West Virginia State Police.

Giles Hysell, 41, of Leon, allegedly shot and killed Mitchell Smith, 36, also of Leon, during a drug deal on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court.

According to the complaint, Smith and two others traveled to an abandoned house on Destiny Road in Leon for a drug deal with Hysell. That's where authorities said Hysell hid in an upstairs area of the house and shot Smith when he entered.

Troopers found Smith's body on Tuesday with an "apparent gunshot wound to the head."

According to investigators, Smith left his home on Tuesday and was reported missing to the Mason County Sheriff's Department on the same day.

Smith's vehicle was found in a creek near Red House, West Virginia.

Franklin Long, 21, of Leon and Samantha Young, 29, of Hometown, were also arrested in connection with Smith's death.

Hysell is currently being held without bond at the Western Regional Jail.