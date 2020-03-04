Masonic Home in Parkersburg being demolished

Drivers on Grand Central Avenue may have already noticed some changes around the Masonic Home in Parkersburg.

West Virginia Freemason officials confirmed Wednesday they are demolishing the century-old Masonic Home located in Parkersburg.

They would not speak on why the structure is being torn down.

It was closed in mid-2016. By early 2017, county officials knew of rumors about major developers being interested in the property, though Freemason officials would not speak on anything but the demolition.

