Mass Transit levy to come before Wood County voters in primary

Original story: 1/28/2020

The Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority is seeking renewal of a mass transit levy for the cities of Parkersburg and Vienna.

Vienna City Council earlier in January approved placing the levy renewal on the May primary ballot. Parkersburg City Council Tuesday night was expected to do the same.

In recent years, the transit authority has expanded its service from both cities to locations such as Simonton Windows and WVU-Parkersburg.

"We're looking at the prospect in the future for another pilot project through the state to expand beyond our fixed route into other communities such as Mineral Wells, Lubeck and Williamstown. and those areas," says General Manager Michael Kesterson.

The levy raises nearly $2.9 million for bus services in both cities.

A "yes" vote by 60% of those casting ballots in both Parkersburg and Vienna is required for passage.