May 2020 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner - Chad Rinard

the 2020 school year is winding down and administrations are working harder than ever to keep their students progressing. The Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner for the month of May has taken pandemic challenges and turned them into positives.

Chad Rinard is the principal at Marietta high school and has been in education for two decades. Colleagues describe his as operating with a great combination of toughness and understanding, and say his open door policy has been especially helpful during the pandemic.

Not only does Mr. Rinard attend home sporting events, but he also regularly attends away games with his family in support of his students.

He says one of the most rewarding moments of his career happened just a few days ago during the school’s virtual graduation celebration.

“For the first time in my high school administrative experience, it was neat to see graduation with a personal connection with the families. We saw hugs and salutes, because this is the first time that we had family members hand the diploma to the graduates.”

Rinard will officially be presented with his Jan Dils Golden Apple Award and a gift from Baker & Baker Jewelers in the coming weeks.

