Mayor Joyce helps deliver meals to senior citizens

The Meals on Wheels program is continuing to help senior citizens by providing them with hot meals, and Parkersburg mayor Tom Joyce is assisting them.

Mayor Joyce is helping to deliver meals to over 400 people every day, and he takes time out of every day to assist with the deliveries.

Everyone is hoping that the pandemic ends soon, and lives can go back to normal. While Mayor Joyce is eager to get back to work full-time, he wants to help donate, and get others to help donate and volunteer to make sure senior citizens stay fed.

"When things kind of go back to normal, this will change for me," said Joyce. "For right now, I'm happy to help, and it's a great organization. And I encourage anybody that, you know, can to give them a call. Either make food or financial donations or volunteer to help, because it is a great program."