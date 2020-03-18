Mayor Joyce launches new reading project for local students

With students being home from school for the foreseeable future, Parkersburg mayor Tom Joyce has launched a program that will motivate students to read books over this extended break.

The project is called "Read with the Mayor," and kids are encouraged to read a book, and then email the mayor to explain the book's plot, or what they learned from a non-fiction book.

Every Monday, a winner will be drawn by the mayor, and a student will be recognized for their hard work.

So far, it has been well-received launch, with many children sending him cards to thank him for this opportunity.

"It's easy to become mired down in the negative stuff," said Mayor Joyce. "And particularly young people, they've got their whole lives in front of them, and certainly this will be a learning experience for them. I'm happy that right now it's been very well received and kids are excited about it."

Students can participate by sending their book reading information to readwiththemayor@parkersburgwv.gov