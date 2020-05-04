Mayor of Marietta talks city buildings re-opening

With Ohio beginning to re-open their cities, Marietta has started to follow suit and allow city workers back into their buildings.

The City Building, and the annex across the street from that building, is set to open some time this week.

Employees have been back at work for about a week.

Marietta will continue to be safe and sanitary inside of their buildings, and mayor Josh Schlicher knows that safety is above everything.

He does not want citizens to feel like they have to leave their homes and visit businesses, but wants them to continue to support the community in anyway they can.

"If they don't want to leave their house, or their area that's their choice," said Schlicher. "I would encourage them to still utilize downtown businesses when they can. Still go to restaurants whether you go in-person, or carry-out or delivery."