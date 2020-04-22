McDonald's offering free 'Thank You Meals' to health-care workers and first responders.

McDonald's is thanking those on the frontlines of the pandemic by offering a free meal to health-care workers and first responders.

For the next two weeks, the company will be offering a free Thank You Meal.

There are a few different options for the meal which will be available via drive-thru or carryout.

"At breakfast, they can get an Egg McMuffin meal, a Chicken McGriddle meal or a Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit meal," said Laurie Strahler, Owner, McDonald's of Marietta. "At lunch, they can get a Double Cheeseburger, a 6-Piece Nugget or a Filet-O-Fish. All of those as meals."

The meals will come in the iconic happy meal box and each meal will come with a thank you note.

A valid ID will be needed to receive the free meal.

The free meals will be offered until May 5th.