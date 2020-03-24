MedExpress offers COVID-19 testing at Vienna location

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MedExpress Urgent Care is providing COVID-19 testing at designated locations in West Virginia, including one at the provider's location on Grand Central Avenue in Vienna.
Testing will only be available to those who meet CDC-based screening criteria and as testing supplies remain available.
"As one of the nation's largest urgent care providers with locations across the country, MedExpress is uniquely positioned to serve our patients and communities by increasing access to COVID-19 testing," said Dr. Alex Strachan, chief medical officer for MedExpress. "Testing helps us identify people who have the virus so that we can make appropriate care arrangements for them and limit exposure to others in the community."
If you are wanting to receive a COVID-19 test, visit the MedExpress website to review the CDC-based screening criteria prior to visiting.
If you believe you meet the screening criteria, please call your local MedExpress center, and team members will help you determine next steps.
MedExpress centers are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The following is a list of MedExpress COVID-19 testing locations in West Virginia:
Beckley, Beckley Crossing Shopping Center
Charleston, 1416 Maccorkle Ave. SW
Clarksburg, Emily Drive
Elkins, Randolph Avenue
Fayetteville
Huntington, US Route 60
Lewisburg
Logan, Enterprise Drive
Martinsburg, Retail Commons Parkway
Morgantown, Maple Drive
Princeton
Summersville, Webster Road
Vienna, Grand Central Avenue
Wheeling, Elm Grove Crossing Mall