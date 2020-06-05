Meigs County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday.

The sheriff says deputies got a call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday about a 76-year-old man who'd been shot at a house on Zuspan Road.

The man's name is Stanley Little. Deputies say he was shot during a confrontation at his house. He is at Holzer Medical Center's Meigs Branch in stable condition.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting. The sheriff says he will release more details as they become available.