Meigs County resident arrested on drug charges

Sheriff Keith Wood announced a search warrant was conducted in the 30000 block of Pine Grove Road in Sutton Township on June 2nd. Sheriff Wood reported agents with the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia – Meigs with the assistance of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office secured a search warrant for the residence with the assistance of Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley.

Wood stated that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team made entry into the residence at 1235 am with the assistance of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia – Meigs. Several subjects were detained until a complete search of the residence and property was completed.

During the search of the residence agents seized over 50 grams of heroin with a street value of $11,000, over $13,000 in cash, prescription medication, marijuana, a firearm, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested at the scene was Dryshaun Jeremiah Bear, age 24, of Detroit, Michigan. Bear is being housed in the Middleport Jail on a felony of the first degree for possession of heroin. More charges are pending once the investigation is completed. Wood also noted there will be additional charges on persons detained at the scene once the investigation is completed.