Memorial Day parade in Marietta shortened and cancelled

The American Legion Post 64 of Marietta has decided to withdraw from sponsoring Marietta's Memorial Day parade.

They will instead hold a ceremony for the fallen military personnel.

They say the social distancing guidelines makes it impossible to responsibly hold the parade.

On the West Side of Marietta, the VFW will hold a shortened version of their annual Memorial Day parade.

The parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Harmar Elementary.

Members from the American Legion, AMVETS, DAV, Military Order of the Purple Hearts, VFW, and the Washington County Veterans Service Commission will hold a wreath laying ceremony at Gold Star Park.

They ask that anyone who would like to visit the memorial practices social distancing in an effort to stay safe.