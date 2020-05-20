Memorial Health System offers online fitness and wellness courses

As many are continuing to shelter at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Health System is providing an opportunity for area residents to exercise and connect from home.

The series of online fitness and wellness courses is called Move and is part of the LiveMemorialWell Social Series. Classes are held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8:30 A.M. and Monday through Thursday at 4:30 P.M. They offer a wide range of options from Tai Chi and chair yoga to exercises that can be done with children.

While the classes are intended to provide an alternative for those who have been unable to visit gyms or may still be reluctant to do so, they offer emotional benefits, as well, according to Deanna Shuler, director of the Memorial Health System’s community health and wellness department.

“We wanted to stay connected and make sure that our community still saw the opportunity to be able to move and stay active...And I’ll be honest, I truly think that his has been more of a way for us to personally and emotionally connect with people, I’d say as much as if not even more than the physical benefits that come with exercise. This has really been a way for us to reach out to our community and tell them to hang in there,” said Shuler.

In addition, Shuler said the classes have been viewed by individuals as far away as Florida, Georgia, New York, and Vermont.

“That was an added bonus. Our goal was to stay connected with our current members and community. But there has also been this nice side effect of hearing from people we know in [other states], as well,” Shuler said.

All classes are free and led by Debbie Piatt, fitness and wellness specialist. They are held via Facebook Live and viewers can tune in to the livestream or watch the videos on demand at a later time. For more information, view the program’s Facebook page. Find that link under Related Links on the right side of this screen.