Memorial Health System promotes its Provider Line during Men's Health Month

With June being Men’s Health Month, Memorial Health System is reminding the community, through social media outreach, that those who do not currently have an established relationship with a physician can call the hospital’s Provider Line to be matched with an appropriate doctor. The number to call is (740) 568-5241.

According to a licensed practical nurses (LPN) who takes calls from those contacting the Provider Line, healthcare professionals ask callers a number of questions, and the caller’s responses are submitted to physician offices in order to match patients with doctors who best meet their medical needs.

Factors that healthcare professionals take into account when matching patients with doctors include the patient’s health conditions, insurance coverage, unique medical needs, and more. An appointment will then be made, establishing the caller as a patient with their new physician. In addition, those who are already established patients at Memorial Health System but whose doctors have left or retired, or who would like a new doctor, may call the Provider Line, as well.

There are a number of common questions that patients frequently ask when being paired with a physician, the LPN said.

“A lot of the time, people want to know how long [the doctor] has been with our organization...People will look them up on the Internet to see their star rating and request a doctor. Sometimes they’ll say I’d rather be with a female than a male doctor. Or they’ll say, ‘What I’m really looking for is a doctor who can take the time, or who specializes in a particular illness,’” the LPN said.

In addition, there is a particular significance to raising awareness about healthcare both during Men’s Health Month and during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Allie Ryan, marketing specialist at Memorial Health.

“With the pandemic, a lot of people have put their health on hold,” Ryan said. “Often, sadly, it can be harder to get the male demographic to come in to get their appointments, unless...they have a partner bugging them, or if it’s past the point of return on something. If they have a hernia, for example, that’s past the point of dealing with every day,” she added.

Those interested in additional information on men’s health or other healthcare topics are asked to visit the organization’s Facebook page. Find that link under Related Links on the right side of this screen.

