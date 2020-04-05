Memorial Health Systems has new unit to treat COVID-19 patients

Washington County now has 8 cases of COVID-19 and Memorial Health Systems has created a COVID-19 unit for patients with critical cases.

The hospital has 14 private rooms to host both types of cases. There is a staff area with a locker room so staff can change before going to other areas of the hospital.

"If we do have a patient that's positive, we absolutely will place the patient there. But, then several patients that were ruling out or testing can also be placed in isolation until they await the results of their tests," said Paige Smith, Memorial Health Systems, chief nurse executive. "If the test is negative, we would move the patient off of the unit but this gives us the space to separate the patient so we're not mixing them in with our regular patient population."

The hospital has the capacity house 26 patients in the COVID-19 unit. Smith says, this is phase one for the hospital and they do not expect to see a surge for 2 to 3 weeks.

The hospital urges anyone feeling any symptoms to contact their primary provider or the hospital, call 740-374-1400.