Michigan man seriously hurt when small plane crashes in Ohio

A Michigan man was seriously injured when the small plane he was piloting crashed in eastern Ohio. Authorities say 54-year-old Paul Emaus, of Hudsonville, was alone in the Beechcraft-35-A33 when it went down around 3 P.M. Wednesday in a field near Cambridge.

Emaus had to be extricated from the aircraft and was being treated at a hospital for serious head injuries. Witnesses said the single-engine plane was flying low and the engine was making a sputtering noise shortly before the crash occurred in the Guernsey County community. No one on the ground was injured in the incident.