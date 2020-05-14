Mid-Ohio Valley Players perform radio dramas

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Mid-Ohio Valley Players are bringing theater to the community remotely.

The theater company has been performing radio dramas via Zoom. The next one they will perform is an Arthur Miller radio drama called The Pussycat and the Expert Plumber Who Was a Man, about a cat who learns to talk and blackmails a town into electing him as mayor. It will be presented on May 22 at 7 P.M.

Previous shows have included episodes of the classic radio and television series Father Knows Best and Our Miss Brooks. Zoom links, call-in numbers, and meeting numbers are available on the organization’s Facebook page. Find the link to that page under Related Links on the right side of the screen. All performances are also recorded and later posted on Facebook.

So far, the shows have been met with success, according to Suzanne Walker, member of the organization’s board of directors, newsletter director, and associate provost at Marietta College.

“[The response] has been tremendous. We were so pleased...Our first evening, we had 61 distinct logins, and many of those people told us they were watching with family. So we think we were probably playing to 120 to 150 people that first night. And we’re already up to 280-some views for the video,” Walker said.

The Zoom platform has posed some creative difficulties for the actors, Walker said.

“It has been a challenge, of course, because on Zoom you can’t determine whose pictures show up next to each other, but the cast members do turn their cameras on and off...The actors have been working a lot on voice and facial expression because they can’t use their bodies to get across the kinds of things that you would on change. But they’ve really risen to the challenge and it has been a lot of fun,” Walker said.

While the events are free, Walker noted that donations are welcome, as the organization has lost its primary source of income - ticket sales - during the pandemic. However, the main purpose of the radio dramas is to provide an opportunity for the community to access the arts while quarantining and social distancing, she said.

“We wanted to give folks in the valley something fun to do with family...we’re really doing this to try to do our part to make isolation and being alone not so bad,” Walker said.

Ordinarily, the Players encourage audience members to go out for dinner before attending a performance in order to support local restaurants. Currently, they are doing the same thing by encouraging viewers to order delivery or takeout from local eateries.