Mid-Ohio-Valley Regional Airport awarded share of federal CARES funds

The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport will receive $69,000 as part of more than $9.3 million awarded to West Virginia airports as part of the federal CARES stimulus program.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the $9,398,777 “will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs.”

This funding is part of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, which is providing relief to families, workers, and businesses.

The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Transportation Department said. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program and Supplemental Discretionary grants.

Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.

The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs. The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.

The funds are being awarded to all commercial-service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general-aviation airports.

Airports receiving funding in West Virginia and the amount they will receive are as follows:

- Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport -$69,000

- Appalachian Regional - $20,000

- Braxton County Airport - $20,000

- Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field - $30,000

- Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph Field - $30,000

- Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field - $30,000

- Grant County - $20,000

- Greenbrier Valley - $1,042,623

- Huntington Municipal - $20,000

- Jackson County Airport - $20,000

- Kee Field - $1,000

- Marshall County - $30,000

- Mason County - $30,000

- Mercer County - $69,000

- Morgantown Municipal-Walter L Bill Hart Field - $69,000

- North Central West Virginia - $1,151,897

- Philippi/Barbour County Regional Airport - $20,000

- Raleigh County Memorial - $69,000

- Summersville Airport- $20,000

- Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field - $1,727,300

- Upshur County Regional Airport - $20,000

- Wheeling Ohio County - $69,000

- Yeager Airport - 4,810,956