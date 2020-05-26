Mid-Ohio Valley community colleges talk enrollment increase

WVU Parkersburg and Washington State Community College are two popular community colleges in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Dr. Chris Gilmer is the president of WVU Parkersburg and he says the college started summer school last week and there has been a 24% increase with new students and a 15% increase for summer school overall.

"So, if students or parents are thinking about the safety factor or the desire to be close to family, we hope that we hope that we can welcome a lot of them as Riverhogs at WVUP come August," said Dr. Chris Gilmer, WVU Parkersburg.

Washington State Community College president Dr. Vicky Wood says for the spring semester, the college had its highest year of enrollment in the past ten years.

“We also anticipate an increase in our adult student population because we know that unfortunately through this pandemic, several have probably lost their jobs and maybe looking for employment in the future and come to Washington State to re-train for an in-demand occupation," said Dr. Vicky Wood, Washington State Community College.

Dr. Wood says the college is working with the 23 other community colleges in the state and the chancellor to plan for the upcoming semesters and the situation is fluid.

WVU Parkersburg and Washington State Community College are preparing to reopen for in-person classes this fall but both colleges will remain online if necessary.