Mid-Ohio Valley native undergoes miraculous third double lung transplant

Mid-Ohio Valley native Travis Flores, who's grown up in the WTAP spotlight, underwent his third double lung transplant on Tuesday.

Flores has been battling cystic fibrosis since he was first diagnosed at four months old. Having gone through lung transplants in both 2015 and 2017, Travis' mother Teresa says it is rare to carry out a third. There has only been less than 20 third double lung transplants in the United States.

Teresa says coupled with the rarity of the surgery, the current health crisis the world is facing has the Flores family dealing with other challenges as it relates to Travis. They were not able to physically be at the UCLA Medical Center with him during surgery and cannot see him until after he recovers and is able to leave the hospital due to precautions and restrictions with COVID-19.

Nonetheless, Teresa says she and Travis are staying positive and optimistic during this time and appreciate the support of Travis' "Yellow Heart Squad" who provide words of encouragement and love during his journey.

WTAP will continue to follow Travis' road to recovery and wish him all the best.