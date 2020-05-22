Mid-Ohio Valley native joins in efforts to find Madison Bell

An advocate from the Mid-Ohio Valley is using time away from work amid the pandemic, to help search for a missing Ohio teen.

Emily Nestor joined in on the search for 18-year-old Bell, whose disappearance is gaining attention on a local, state, and national level. Ohio leaders such as Governor Mike Dewine and Attorney General Dave Yost have also highlighted the missing teen.

Bell was last seen on Sunday, May 17 after heading out for a tanning appointment in Highland County. Authorities say they believe she never made it there. Her abandoned car was found in a nearby church parking lot, unlocked with her keys and cell phone inside.

Nestor says she credits those from the small town of Greenfield for allowing Bell's story to get as publicized as it has.

"To them, this is personal", said Nestor. "This isn't just a missing girl, this is their missing girl".

Local authorities, the Texas Equusearch, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI are involved in the search for Bell. Volunteers have descended upon Highland County and fanned out across the region, disbursing flyers as far away as Kentucky.

Investigators released several photos Thursday of a man that may have knowledge of what happened to Bell, or least may have seen her.

A large-scale search for the high school senior will be held Saturday.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is being asked to call the hotline at 844.727.9111 or the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937.393.1421.

