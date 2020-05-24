Many Mid-Ohio Valley residents plan to be outdoors for Memorial Day

Memorial Day might look a little different this year with the coronavirus pandemic still looming, but some Mid-Ohio Valley residents are still planning on enjoying a weekend of fine weather.

WTAP spent some time in parks Sunday and in the week leading up to it asking people how they plan to spend Memorial Day; most people said they would be spending time outdoors.

A Parkersburg couple walking in Belpre on Sunday said they will be enjoying time in their garden and walking in the park.

A man walking at Point Park in Parkersburg said he will be walking his dogs, eating good food and remembering the many men and women who gave their lives so that he could be free.

"It's a great feeling to know we can celebrate memorial day, knowing for the people who kept us free and protect us," said Parkersburg resident Darrell Miller.

A passerby in Belpre had similar thoughts on Memorial Day.

"I think it's a day that we remember people who have passed, our ancestors, people who have given their lives. Certainly veterans and soldiers, but also teachers and ministers and family members and anybody that's gone before us and left us in their debt," said Parkersburg resident Wendy Tuck.

While most people have said they are glad to see society returning to normal after coronavirus related lock downs have been lifted, many say they want to continue social distancing.